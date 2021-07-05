Ford's all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV outsells its namesake

As soon as Ford first pulled the covers off the all-electric Mustang SUV, the world knew that it would only be a matter of time before it managed to outsell the iconic blue-badged sports car.

Unfortunately for those die-hard V8 fans out there, that day has finally come, and we can't imagine that the tides are going to shift again any time soon.

Click here to view all Ford Mustang listings on DRIVEN

As confirmed by Automotive News over in America, sales figures from June show that a total of 2,465 Mustang Mach-Es were sold, compared to just 2,240 petrol-powered Mustangs.

It's still worth noting that the Mustang that we've all known and loved for decades has still sold more overall units in America to date (31,950 to 12,975), but that could be set to change before the year is up.

Looking at Ford's production figures, it's clear where the priorities lie, with 26,089 Mustangs being manufactured year-to-date compared to 27,816 Mach-Es.

Another point to consider is the fact that the Mustang Mach-E is up there on America's list of fastest-selling vehicles. Throughout April, a Mach-E would only spend four days on average in a dealer lot before being sold.

Despite the predicted rise in popularity for the electric SUV, standard Mustang fans shouldn't worry as Ford has strongly indicated that there should be another generation of Mustang after this one.

It's hard to say whether or not it will get the famous 5.0-litre that fans have loved for decades now, or a smaller power plant, but you can almost guarantee that it's going to be another big seller.