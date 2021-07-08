Home / News / Ford's beefy F-150 Raptor gets turned into a Lego model

Ford's beefy F-150 Raptor gets turned into a Lego model

By News.com.au • 08/07/2021
Search Driven for Ford Ranger for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

Ford’s Raptor ute is on the way to toy stores as a Lego kit, joining legendary cars such as the Porsche 911, Ferrari F40 and Land Rover Defender on shelves.

Based on the American F-150 pick-up as opposed to the locally developed Ranger, the kit is nevertheless likely to be a winner.

Click here to view all Ford Ranger Raptor listings on DRIVEN

Ford’s Ranger was the most popular car in New Zealand last month, and the flagship Raptor version remains a favourite among four-wheel-drive enthusiasts.

The new kit sits in the middle of Lego’s Technic range with 1379 pieces. It has a replica V6 engine and independent suspension for all four wheels.

Those features could be part of a next-generation Ranger Raptor expected to replace the current model’s four-cylinder diesel engine with a more powerful motor.

Black body elements and bold graphics – just like the Ranger Raptor – complete the look.

Measuring about 40 centimetres long, the Lego Raptor is a little easier to park than the real deal.

Set to go on sale in October, the kit costs $100 in the US, suggesting it might be available for $150 or so when it arrives in New Zealand.

By News.com.au • 08/07/2021

Tags

Ford Ranger
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Ford Ranger XLT 2WD AUTO Ford Ranger XLT 2WD AUTO
Ford Ranger XLT 2WD AUTO

$45,990

Ford Ranger Td Xlt Dc W/S 3.2D/6 Ford Ranger Td Xlt Dc W/S 3.2D/6
Ford Ranger Td Xlt Dc W/S 3.2D/6

$35,898

Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0D/4Wd/10At Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0D/4Wd/10At
Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0D/4Wd/10At

$83,990

Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0D/4Wd/10At Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0D/4Wd/10At
Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0D/4Wd/10At

$77,990

We Recommend