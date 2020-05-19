Ford's electric Mustang Mach-E the latest to face production delays

Ford's new antihero, the 2021 Mustang Mach-E electric compact crossover, looks set to join the queue of new cars across the world that have been delayed as a result of Covid-19.

The Mach-E is one of three key Fords in the US to have been hit by the pandemic, following confirmation of the F-150's production being pushed back last week, and news that the 2021 Bronco off-roader would be implicated, too.

The news stems from a report by Bloomberg, which details claims made by Ford head of product development Hau Thai-Tang in a Bank of America analysts' conference.

“Given our inability to work in the assembly plants during the shelter-in-place restrictions, it will have an impact to program timing, in terms of the launches,” he said.

“But we expect the launch delays to be commensurate with the duration of the shutdown period.”

While production looks set to be delayed, Thai-Tang said that he hopes to not have “any additional delay to these launches beyond the impact of Covid-19.”

Conversely, Ford still expects to release the Bronco and Mach-E to the market on their originally planned dates. Those dates are rumoured to be late 2020 for the electrified Mustang, and next year for the Bronco.

As you might expect, the Mach-E's storyline has been interesting to follow. After drawing ire from some Mustang faithful at launch, pre-orders picked up quickly. After less than a month, it had 'sold out' online.

Those holding their breath for either to land in New Zealand best keep doing so. There's been no word yet on whether either will be exported to Australia or New Zealand, although it has been confirmed that right-hand drive Mach-E variants are expected to come.

