Ford's electric Mustang Mach-E to be trialed for police use

As the world moves towards electric power, police forces around the world are looking to replace ICE-powered fleets with something a little better for the environment.

The UK police force has been a front-runner in this push, testing a Tesla Model 3 earlier this year, and now trialing Ford's all-electric Mustang Mach-E in the fleet.

According to Ford, this Mustang Mach-E “was built following many enquiries from UK police forces looking for greener solutions”.

It has been reported that the Metropolitan Police Force has completed their trial with the car, but it going t be used by at least six other police organisations before being returned to Ford.

The Mach-E in question is based on the all-wheel drive Standard Range variant. A light bar, police livery, and numerous mounting brackets have been added in the cabin.

Interestingly, the light bar proved to be the biggest technical issue for Ford to overcome. An extra 12-volt battery was added as to not affect the Mach-E's range of 400km.

“The vehicle range is uncompromised as the blue light equipment is being drawn from the vehicle’s 12V battery and not the drive battery,” said Terry Adams of Ford of Britain and Ireland.

“In future developments we will look to increase this battery capacity to allow for additional equipment to be fitted,” he added. It’s worth noting that the bulbs in the lightbar are low-consumption LEDs designed to use as little energy as possible.

While the New Zealand Police Force is yet to trial a pure electric vehicle, it has confirmed that the Skoda Superb iV PHEV plug-in hybrid is currently under evaluation.