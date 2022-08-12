Ford's Heritage Edition Bronco is the coolest off-roader we can't buy

Though the Ford Bronco has never been sold in New Zealand, we're well aware of its prominence as one of the coolest off-roaders to ever be. And the latest one only builds on this heritage.

Ford has doubled down on this nostalgia factor with the 2023 Bronco Heritage Edition, which looks like it could've just rolled out of a dealership in the 1960s.

Over in America, buyers can choose between two Heritage Edition variants, one being a two-door and the other the full-size four-door Bronco. Both have the option of either 2.3-litre four-banger or the twin-turbo 2.7-litre V6.

A white roof, grille and wheels are what sets these models apart from the rest of the Bronco range, as well as the red lettering on the grille, and vintage-style badging.

As standard, every Heritage Edition Bronco comes with the Sasquatch Package, which adds 35-inch tyres, long-travel off-road suspension, and front and rear locking differentials.

Opting for the regular Heritage edition gets you a plaid interior, whilst the Limited gets a regular brown leather interior.

The Bronco Sport has also been given the same treatment over in America, but the upgrades are just skin deep on the soft-roader.