Ford's highly anticipated Bronco Raptor revealed as an off-roader's dream

Despite the fact that Ford is struggling to keep up with demand for the revived Bronco off-roader, the recently-revealed Bronco Raptor is only set to become even more of a hit.

Building on the ridiculously capable base of the standard Bronco, this Raptor variant adds even more off-road ability, and Ford has given it even more power for good measure.

Click here to view all Ford Raptor listings on DRIVEN

Measuring 25cm wider than a regular Bronco, the Raptor has a much tougher stance, and wears a set of beefier fender flares to keep the massive all-terrain tyres in check.

At the business end of the Raptor sits a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine that is said to make 303kW. Official power and torque figure are still yet to be revealed, but Ford is confident that the new iron block with make over 400HP.

It gets the same 10-speed automatic transmission as the Ranger Raptor that is sold here in New Zealand, but the Bronco gets seven different drive modes to maximise off-road ability.

In terms of suspension, the Bronco Raptor gets a similar set-up to the F-150 Raptor, which means the Fo Racing dampers are larger than the ones found on the Ranger Raptor.

It gets 33cm of suspension travel in the front, and 35cm in the rear. It also gets heavy duty bash plates protecting the engine and transmission when drivers decide to go airborne.

Considering its off-road ability, it should come as no surprise to hear that its towing capacity is down on the F-150. The Bronco Raptor will tow just over 2-tonnes.

Though this majestic off-roader likely won't be sold in New Zealand, it's interesting to see what the prices look like over in America. This Bronco Raptor costs more than double that of a base model Raptor at $104,000.