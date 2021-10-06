Ford's highly anticipated Mustang Mach-E a likely candidate for NZ

While putting the iconic Mustang badge on the brand's first all-electric SUV was an extremely bold move on Ford's part, it's a move that has proven extremely popular in America.

Throughout the year, we've seen the Mustang Mach-E selling like hotcakes over in the States, so it only makes sense that Ford NZ is looking to cash in on its success down here.

Speaking at a media event regarding new electric vehicles, Ford New Zealand's General Manager Simon Rutherford mentioned that communication lines are open in order to get the Mach-E into the local line-up.

According to Rutherford, the Mustang Mach-E "is exceeding performance everywhere else, and we’re not yet a compliance market. We’ll keep making our case. We would love to have it here, and we believe it would be extremely successful.

“Unfortunately I can’t confirm anything today, but it’s a case of when, not if,” he noted.

Unlike a lot of American-only models, Ford already produces the Mach-E in a right-hand drive configuration, but massive demand in markets like Britain mean that New Zealand is relatively low on the priority list.

Another highly anticipated all-electric model that was discussed at this meeting was the new F-150 Lightning, which is something that we aren't holding our breath for.

“The reality is that we still have to get over the left-hand drive/right-hand drive and scale issues. The way that we’ve had to prioritise it, which I can’t criticise within the company, is that when you’ve got a limited asset it has to go where it’s most valuable.

“There’s no plans right now for [F-150 Lightning], but if we ever got the opportunity and we could make the business case work for right-hand drive then we’d be up there.”

Updates of these two models come alongside news of Ford New Zealand attempting to phase out internal combustion-only variants of its passenger car models by 2022.