Ford's iconic Mustang beats Europe's best to global sports-car milestone

It isn't just the Ford Ranger pick-up that sells competitively worldwide. The brand's iconic pony car has also been a handy seller in the sports-car segment.

And, having claimed the crown in previous years, the Mustang has once again been named as the best-selling sports car on the planet.

Data firm IHS Markit states that 102,090 Mustangs were registered in 2019 across the globe. While we know the Mustang to be an all-American creation, its greatest locations of growth were in Europe.

Sales in Germany and Poland grew by 50 per cent over 2018, while sales in France are said to have doubled.

“We’re proud of our growing Mustang stable and performance variants. From Sweden to Shanghai, more and more driving enthusiasts are enjoying the feeling of freedom and the American open road in these new Mustangs”, said Ford COO Jim Farley.

“We are honored to serve our owners, enthusiasts and fans for 56 years and counting”, he said, referencing the nameplate's 56th birthday, celebrated late last week.”

Some may screw their nose up at the Mustang being classified as a 'sports car', given its more engine-focused pony and muscle-car lineage. IHS Markit classifies the Mustang as a sports-coupe due to its two-door designation.

Regardless, the current Mustang is easily the most compelling ever released from a sporting perspective. Its handling chops have been greatly improved ever since the 2015 S550 generation.

And, with the next generation model potentially taking on electric tech, the current Mustang may grow to become a classic of our times.

