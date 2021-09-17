Ford's latest Fiesta ST revealed with updated looks and new tech

Ford has given its budget Fiesta ST performance car a welcome upgrade.

Leading the charge are new styling tweaks inside and out as well as upgraded tech features.

A bold new front end adds to the Fiesta’s street appeal, bringing a bigger front grille and a new bonnet that sits higher than before. Standard LED headlights and new tail-light surrounds add to the refreshed look.

The updated ST introduces performance seats, which have been developed by Ford to provide greater support during spirited driving but also greater comfort for your daily commute.

The new seats are 14-way electronically adjustable and are completed with contrast red stitching.

A flat-bottomed steering wheel with faux carbon fibre and red details adds to the car’s sporty theme.

Ford has added a big 12.3-inch digital instrument display, which allows drivers to customise the readouts and prioritise information and navigation notifications.

The new display has unique themes for different driving modes.

Hi-tech Matrix headlights can adapt their beams to certain driving scenarios such as during low speed manoeuvring and bad weather.

A glare-free high beam feature uses a camera to detect an oncoming vehicle and blocks the beam in that direction, while maintaining increased lighting around the vehicle.

Power comes from the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine making a very handy 147kW.

Torque has risen by 30Nm to 320Nm and is delivered from just 1600rpm, which should result in rapid shove off the mark.

The Fiesta ST is equipped with a manual transmission only.

Track day fans will appreciate the dedicated Track mode, which disables traction control and lowers the stability control threshold for more dynamic cornering.

There are plenty of active safety aids including rear cross-traffic alert with automatic braking function and blind-spot warning.

Ford New Zealand is yet to comment on the local availability of the 2022 Fiesta ST, but considering the popularity of the current model, we would be surprised if it didn't come here.

- News.com.au