Ford's next-generation Mustang will be offered with a manual transmission

You'd be able to count on one hand how many brands still offer manual transmissions in New Zealand, and most likely just two hands if we're talking worldwide stats.

With this in mind, it's a very pleasant surprise to hear that Ford is planning on offering the next-generation Mustang with three pedals and a stick - in true pony car style.

Though Ford hasn't come out with a statement saying this, you can safely assume from this teaser that recently released that it will retain the six-speed manual transmission.

Interestingly, sticking with a six-speed means that it won't share a manual transmission with the new Bronco, as the off-roader was given a funky seven-speed unit.

As for what engine options will be availible, it's anyone's guess, but our money's on Ford returning with at least one V8 option. We also wouldn't be surprised to see the four-cylinder EcoBoost return as a hybrid of some sort.

As for now, we can rejoice in knowing that Ford is still flying the three-pedal flag high, even if the majority of other car makers have turned their back on it.