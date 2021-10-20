Ford's retractable tailpipe could make for better off-roading

Ford has been tackling the off-roading market as of late with the release of the retro-styled Bronco and off-road versions of its other models like the F-150 Tremor, Explorer Timberline, and the new F-150 Raptor.

But according to patent documents from the automaker, there's one detail that's blocking the vehicles from reaching their potential. Departure angle.

It just so happens that Ford has secured a patent on a device to address this issue.

The exhaust tip can be a factor in the limitations behind departure angle. They tend to get damaged when doing things like climbing obstacles or tackling trails. As a result, customers are left questioning whether their so called 'off-roader' is capable of what the manufactures claims.

Ford's solution, a retractable tailpipe.

Ford filed for the patent back in April 2020, but it was finally published on October 7. The patent describes a system of linear bearings that's connected from the vehicle's fixed exhaust system to the movable tailpipe. So, in an off-road setting, a small rack and pinion will pull the exhaust tip in, making it retract. Then once the vehicle is back on the road, it pushes the tip back out.

The patent description states that the system would allow for the tailpipe to be tucked away as far as 13cm. The system will also be able to work for a variety of vehicles and models, with the patent specifically mentioning "pickup trucks, SUVs, vans, sedans, [hatchbacks], [coupes], and so on."

As the vehicle wouldn't be able to detect when it's driving off-road, the 'off-road' setting within the vehicle would have to be engaged for the tailpipe to retract.