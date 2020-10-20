Ford's rugged new Ranger Wildtrak X confirmed in limited numbers for NZ

In New Zealand, the Ford Ranger outsells any other vehicle and has done for quite a while, and with more than 15 vehicles in the local line-up there's one for almost every application.

It has just been announced that another trim level is joining this line-up in the form of the Wildtrak X, which slots itself in between the Wildtrak and the Ranger near the top end.

Starting out as a regular Wildtrak, the X receives a few off-road-friendly modifications before it leaves the factory, making it even more competent in the rough stuff.

These include a set of fender flares that keep the new 18-inch wheels in check, a black nudge bar with an LED light bar attached, and a snorkel which gives it a best-in-class 800mm wading capability.

Beneath the bonnet sits the 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo engine that is found in the range-topping Ranger Raptor, this makes 157kW/500Nm, and is paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission.

According to Ford, the extra off-road accessories bundled into the Wildtrak X are worth over $7,000, but are offered at just a $2,000 premium over the regular Wildtrak, making for an RRP of $75,490.

Ford also revealed that just 150 Ranger Wildtrak X models have been allocated for NZ, which are available to be purchased now from dealerships around the country.