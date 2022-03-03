Ford says it'll keep producing ICE utes and Mustangs

The end is coming for combustion engines, as more and more governments push for electrification in the hope to lower emissions.

But, companies like Ford say EVs can't do it all, and that it'll continue to produce some ICE vehicles for the foreseeable future.

Ford's chief executive, Jim Farley, says the company plans to keep internal combustion as an integral part of the automaker's business. Well, at least for some vehicles.

Speaking at a presentation to investors and media recently, Farley said ICE development will continue where appropriate and Ford will see a "revitalized ICE business." This could mean engines for utes and iconic vehicles such as the Bronco and the Mustang.

Farley implied that boosting profitability for the company means reducing warranty costs, and as a result, the new generation of engines will be "radically simplified," according to the CEO.

But to ensure the company is still doing it's part to lower emissions, Ford North America's Product Communications Director, Mike Levine, says the part of the business that produces combustion engines, 'Ford Blue', will also work on developing hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars.

Perhaps hybrid powertrains will become the norm for Ford, as according to Farley, fully electric drivetrains aren't ready for some of the tasks that vehicles like Super Duty utes do on a regular basis.

"A lot of ICE segments are not served well with electric vehicles," Farley says, talking specifically about tasks like towing.

The ICE aspect of Ford's business is also where most of the profit comes from. So, stopping the production of combustion engines isn't feasible if the company wants to fund its electrification endeavours.

Farley clarified that 'Ford Blue' profits will be used to fund "Ford Model e," the EV and software part of the company. "Ford Blue will build out the company’s iconic portfolio of ICE vehicles to drive growth and profitability."

It'll be interesting to see how these fragmented sections of Ford's business will work coherently. But, at least for now, Ford isn't saying goodbye to combustion engines.

Ford clearly believes that, at least for the next several years, more traditional petrol-burning vehicles will remain relevant—they might just have to be hybrids.