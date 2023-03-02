Ford SuperVan 4 EV will transit to top of Pikes Peak - super-fast

Ford Performance is heading to America's most famous motorsport mountain in June... with a plug-in van.

The Blue Oval's SuperVan 4 will compete at the 101st running of the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb (PPIHC) on Saturday June 25, just outside Colorado Springs.

It's no ordinary van, of course - the latest in a line of extreme cargo carriers from Ford over the decades (not that it can carry much cargo).

SuperVan 4 was built as a joint effort between Ford Performance and EV/R&D specialist STARD. It's powered by a 50kWh ultra high-performance cell battery and four electric motors (one for each wheel), resulting in nearly 1500kW.

It has carbon composite body features, an FIA specification roll cage, and adjustable regenerative braking.

Range is always an issue with EVs. It's not specified... but it's not huge, obviously. Enough to tackle the 20km, 156-turn climb at high speed.

Ford will be looking to trim a little off the 28min 3sec time set by a Model T on the first running of the climb in 1916.

Over the years, several iconic drivers have piloted Fords up the mountain, from Stock Car Division records set by Curtis Tanner and Parnelli Jones in the 1960s, to the late Ken Block’s incredible Hoonicorn run up the mountain for Climbkhana.

For 2023, SuperVan 4 will be piloted by PPIHC record holder Romain Dumas, who is also a three-time Le Mans winner and holds several EV-powered lap records.

“Fords latest generation of electric vehicle technology is the perfect match for America’s Mountain” says Dumas. “With high altitudes cutting power in traditional ICE powered vehicles, the electric powertrain of SuperVan 4 has no loss at elevation and will be a healthy competitor in this year's race.

This will be Dumas’ ninth appearance at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, originally starting his time on the mountain back in 2012.

In 2018, Dumas won the PPIHC for the fourth time, driving the Volkswagen I.D. R and setting a new overall record of 7:57.148, with an average speed of 150.9km/h over the full course. The record still stands.

Ford Performance will have more details to share about this year’s special effort as the event approaches.