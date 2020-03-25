Ford to repurpose seat ventilation systems and build emergency respirators

As most of the world is now in lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of Coronavirus, automotive manufacturers are looking for ways to utilize massive production plants and staff.

It was announced just a couple of days ago that General Motors would be working with Ventec to build ventilators for those suffering from the virus, and Ford has just revealed that it would be jumping on board.

While GM didn't release a specific plan of how it's going to help, Ford has already revealed sketches of how ventilation technology found in the seats of the F-150 truck will be repurposed into respirators and masks.

The American automotive giant is teaming up with 3M and General Electric on the project that will see thousands of respirators for workers and ventilators for patients produced.

Usually used to keep butts cool on a hot summer's day, the little fans sound in Ford seats will be built into masks and connected to battery packs so that workers can complete their tasks without concern.

Thanks to Ford's ability to 3D print massive quantities of products in a short amount of time, America's PPE shortage should soon be resolved if everything goes to plan.

Ford's Michigan plant is likely to be the chosen site where this equipment is manufactured. This would restore hundreds of jobs on side, and increase 3M's production capacity exponentially.

Appearing on the Today Show earlier this week, Ford CEO Jim Hackett said: “it’s crucial that we mobilize all resources to protect lives and defeat this disease, and I’m incredibly grateful to Ford and their employees for this partnership.”

Time will tell as to how effective Ford and GM's healthcare product production really is. Tesla and FCA are still yet to reveal specific plans for assisting around the globe.