Foreign dignitaries and world leaders took the bus to the Queen's funeral, but Joe Biden had private armoured limo

Foreign heads of state were reportedly 'miffed' after being told to take buses to the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, but one world leader made his own transport plans.

US President, Joe Biden, arrived at the Queen's funeral in his famous armoured limousine, known as "The Beast".

Prime ministers, presidents, and royalty from around the world attended the Queen's funeral on Monday 19th of September. There were almost 500 world leaders invited to the funeral, and the UK Government said it would "provide coach transport" for dignitaries, to ease congestion on the narrow streets of Westminster and London.

The assembled world leaders had also been asked not to "display flags at any airport."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended the Queen's funeral, along with Māori King Kiingi Tūheitia, Dame Silvia Cartwright, V.C. Willie Apiata and Sir Don McKinnon.

But, US President Joe Biden was apparently exempt from the rules. But he did end up getting stuck in London traffic.

Biden arrived at the funeral in his bespoke stretch Cadillac, known as "The Beast". It's believed to cost around £1.3 million (NZ $2.49 million), and weighs more than 9 tonnes, due to the fact it's highly armoured.

American President comes to a standstill in London traffic near Marble Arch. Might as well have taken the bus. pic.twitter.com/lJ2nNE5kC9 — Joe Armitage (@joe_armitage) September 19, 2022

For obvious security reasons, details surrounding the design and armour components are unconfirmed, but it's reportedly able to fire tear gas to warn off attackers.

Other security features include a special foam that surrounds the fuel tank to prevent explosions, tyres reinforced with Kevlar to prevent punctures, bulletproof windows that can't open, 20cm of steel plating, and electrified door handles to stop unwanted guests. It also has night-vision capabilities and can dispense smoke screens.

Each President has their own version of the car, and once the President is done with it, it's reportedly destroyed to prevent the secrets of how they function from getting into the wrong hands. Joe Biden has been using the car since 2018, and it was completely modified according to the Secret Service’s specifications.

In 2015, Obama described his version of the car as "a Caddy basically on a tank frame" and that he could "call a nuclear submarine right here" from within the car.

Biden was allowed to use his Beast to attend the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey, despite other world leaders having to catch the bus.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) papers state: "Multiple and comprehensive layers of security will be in place across London and at all the official venues used for the state funeral and associated events."

When asked if Biden would be travelling by bus, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The arrangements for leaders and how they travel will vary depending on individual circumstances.

"Arrangements for different leaders will vary depending on things like security risks."

The spokesperson added that how Biden got to the funeral was a "question for the US in how they prefer the President to travel".