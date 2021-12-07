Forget supermarket toys, Pizza Hut's Matchbox set features a 2006 Golf V GTI

With Christmas just weeks away, many of us have been searching the web for gift ideas. This one from Pizza Hut is super cool, but it may not make it under the tree this year.

Pizza Hut have released a Matchbox toy car set, which features a 2006 Volkswagen Golf V GTI.

On Pizza Hut's holiday site, PizzaHutShop.com, the company sells a bunch of Christmas and Pizza Hut themed collectables, including matching themed pajamas, ornaments, and replica drinking glasses.

But the Matchbox set certainly is the star of the show. It comes with a 1:64 version of the tiny 200-hp pocket rocket and a miniature restaurant, making it the perfect gift for children, collectors, or just anyone with an appreciation for cars and pizza.

Pizza Hut only made 1000 of them originally, which all got snapped up pretty quickly. Those who were lucky enough to get their hands on one in the first week, got it for just US$8.99.

The company are planning on releasing more in January, but it'll be too late for this years Christmas.

Why a 2006 Golf V GTI, you ask?

“The thought process was to include a car that reflects modern day reality,” a spokesperson says.

“Matchbox brings to life realistic vehicles and their design team landed on the 2006 Golf V GTI after thoroughly vetting common delivery vehicles that are on the street today. Collectors and kids alike love the GTI casting and the incredibly fast sell out time reflects that.”