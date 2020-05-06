Forget Zoom, Tesla gears up for in-car video conferencing

If you have only just gotten your head around using both Zoom and Microsoft Teams for video conferencing, you aren't alone, but Tesla is gearing up to make it a little easier.

Due to the current travel ban, video conferencing whilst on the move in your car shouldn't be an issue, but Tesla is taking this time to prepare its next game-changing feature for when the bans are lifted: in-car video conferencing.

Until @Tesla or @elonmusk tells me what this camera is doing for me I'm shutting them out. It SHOULD be used with Sentry Mode, but it's not at this time. When it has a purpose that serves me I'll slide it back open. Here's what I used of you want to join: https://t.co/MasBhAAH5n pic.twitter.com/eZIEYmBKGx — LivingTesla ⚡ SnapPlate Creators (@LivingTesla) April 4, 2019

READ MORE: Why do all Tesla Model 3s have a built-in camera?

A few months ago, we wrote about how the Model 3 comes with a cabin-facing camera that supposedly remains dormant. Other than Elon watching Tesla drivers, the world wondered what the brand was going to use these cameras for.

A popular rumour was that Tesla was using the cameras to monitor the driver's attention while using autopilot, while another guessed that it was to stop vandalism when driverless taxi services launch.

Just last month, Musk confirmed that it was to be used to for this monitoring purpose, but remained open to the possibility of using for other things.

Click here to view all Tesla listings on Driven

As to what those "other things" were remained a mystery up until yesterday, when Musk mentioned that the Model 3 will "definitely" offer video conferencing through that camera as a "future feature."

It will be interesting to see how the feature is implemented, and we can't imagine that police would endorse presenting to a meeting whilst flying down the motorway.

But thanks to Tesla's ground-breaking autopilot system, we can imagine that all the bases will be covered.