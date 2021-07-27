Former Top Gear star Richard Hammond auctioning off impressive car collection

As one of the world's most famous automotive journalists, it's little surprise that current Grand Tour and former Top Gear star Richard Hammond has an impressive car and motorcycle collection.

As it turns out, even the biggest of stars have to make some sacrifices, and Hammond has found himself needing to auction off a selection of vehicles in order to fund a new car restoration business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Hammond (@richardhammond)

Hammond is set to star in an all-new original docuseries in which he runs this classic car restoration business later this year, so in order to get it off the ground, the cars need to go.

"The irony of me supporting my new classic car restoration business by selling some of my own classic car collection is not wasted on me – it is with a very heavy heart that they go, as they have a great deal of personal sentimental value, but they will be funding the future development of the business and giving life back to countless other classic vehicles," said Hammond.

Some interesting cars are coming for auction from the collection including a 1969 Porsche 911T, a classic 1999 Lotus Esprit Sport 350 as well as Hammond's prized 1959 Bentley S2.

A handful of motorcycles are also included in the lot, with the most notable being a highly-collectible 1977 Moto Guzzi Le Mans.

"These vehicles clearly have a special place in his heart, so I’m sure it is going to be a day of mixed emotions for him, but we are confident we can deliver a keen bidding audience that will do his new business proud, we wish him the best of luck." said Nick Whale, Managing Director of Silverstone Auctions.

The auction will be taking place on Sunday 1 August 2021, with the whole collection being put forward without reserve.