Foton unveils 'copycat' Ford F-150 Raptor named 'The Big General'

For a while now, Chinese manufacturers have been shamelessly copying vehicle designs from other popular vehicle brands, leading to countless lawsuits and hurt feelings.

The latest manufacturer to do just that is Foton, who recently unveiled a ute that looks almost identical to Ford's popular F-150 Raptor, something that the blue oval isn't going to be happy about.

Dubbed the Da Jiang Jun, which translates to 'The Big General', it is going to make its official debut at the Beijing Auto Show later this month, where it will join Foton's other utes.

According to Ford Authority, the dimensions of The Big General are closer to the Ranger rather than the F-150, but it's pretty obvious where it took its inspiration from.

If it wasn't for the massive 'FOTON' badge up front, you would assume that you're looking at a F-150 Raptor with headlights and a grille that is almost identical to the Ford.

Unsurprisingly, the General doesn't mimic the Raptor beneath the hood, as you're not going to find a twin-turbo V6 there. Instead, Foton has opted for a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol, or a 2.5-litre diesel.

These powerplants are mated exclusively with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, and it remains to be seen as to whether it's available with 2WD or 4WD.

If you like the look of the General, you might be out of luck, as this will probably end up being a China exclusive.