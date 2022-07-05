Home / News / Four arrested following reports of illegal street racing on Waikato Expressway

Four arrested following reports of illegal street racing on Waikato Expressway

By NZ Herald • 05/07/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
The incident began when street racing on the Waikato Expressway at Hampton Downs was reported to police. Photo / Supplied
The incident began when street racing on the Waikato Expressway at Hampton Downs was reported to police. Photo / Supplied

Four young people have been arrested following reports of illegal street racing on the Waikato Expressway.

The alleged street racing was reported to police about noon and the vehicles involved were tracked by the police eagle helicopter as they headed south on State Highway 1.

One of the vehicles was spiked in the nearby town of Pukekawa and police arrested two people, while the other vehicle continued on.

READ MORE

This vehicle attempted to ram a police car before officers lost sight of it, police claimed in a statement this afternoon.

Officers were later told of a sighting of the vehicle on York St, Hamilton East. The eagle attended, alongside other police units, and two further arrests were made, police said.

Four young people will be referred to Youth Aid.

- NZ Herald

By NZ Herald • 05/07/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Ford Fiesta Titanium Ford Fiesta Titanium
Ford Fiesta Titanium

$37,990

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI SE Seat Arona 1.0 TSI SE
Seat Arona 1.0 TSI SE

$38,590

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI 95 SE Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI 95 SE
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI 95 SE

$38,950

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 EVO SE Volkswagen Polo 1.0 EVO SE
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 EVO SE

$38,950

We Recommend