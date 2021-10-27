French police get Alpine A110 patrol cars

The National Gendarmerie in France have ordered a fleet of Alpine A110 sports cars to act as 'rapid intervention' duty.

The National Gendarmerie is one of France's two national police forces. They police mainly small towns, rural, and suburban areas. It's been reported that the force will order 26 Alpine A110 Pure cars, which will "carry out interventions on the motorway involving high-speed offenders, as a part of road safety or other police missions."

The Alpine A110 Pure is a good choice for the job, with a turbocharged 1.8-litre engine and quick acceleration. It has 186 Kw, and gets to 100 kph in 4.5 seconds.

The cars are relatively affordable too, compared to other sportscars, costing €58,400 Euros (roughly $94,577 NZD) for a base model in France.

Given the National Gendarmerie have ordered 26 of the cars, we can assume they'll be doing a fair amount of actual police work in rural France compared with some national police vehicles, which seem to be just for show.

Florida's Highway Patrol famously have a Mercury Marauder police vehicle, and police in Japan are riding in the Nissan GT-R.