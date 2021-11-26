Friendly bear accidentally rips door off Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Pets do the darnedest things.

They pull washing off the clothes line, put holes in your shoes, and pretty much cause a mess wherever they go. But, we love them regardless, right?

A video from the United Arab Emirates shows that this is absolutely true, when a pet bear (yes, a pet bear) who while trying to eat a delicious apple, accidentally ripped the door off a bright orange Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

While the bear looks pretty young, it's clearly very strong. Strong enough to break the door hinges, damaging the Italian supercar. The animal gets a fright from the door falling off, and the owner laughs it off, calling the bear back to feed it the apple.

It's obvious that anyone who owns both a supercar and a pet bear (and laughs when one causes damage to the other) is an interesting character. The owner is Arab Sheikh Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish, an investor and supercar collector from Dubai.

He has several unconventional pets like tigers, lions, hyenas, and snakes. And multiple videos on his Instagram profile show him playing with wild animals while sitting next to expensive cars like a Lamborghini Urus, a couple of Huracans, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, and a Nissan Patrol limousine to name a few.

Most people would be anxious about bear claws damaging the car’s paint, bodywork, and interior but this guy doesn’t seem to care.

Sheikh has been criticised for keeping the wild animals as pets, but he has responded saying the animals are well looked after in a private zoo next to his mansion, and they keep all their teeth and claws. He also says he loves all the animals as he would a pet dog.

Sheikh Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish currently has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, and 9.2 million followers on Tik Tok where his videos have gathered over 1.1 billion views.

I guess people enjoy watching millionaires play with wild animals and expensive cars.