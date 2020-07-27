Fully-electric eBussy is perfect for the modern hippy

Vans are objectively cool. While they may not possess the maneuverability of smaller vehicles, this is made up by the ability to transport almost anything on God's green earth — making them cool.

The humble Toyota Hiace may take the cake for being the most versatile and reliable van around, but Volkswagen's Type 1 and Type 2 Transporters (or Kombis) are easily the most iconic, and fans have awaited a return for decades.

As a tribute to the Kombi, VW recently released the California, which somewhat caught the essence of the hippy days with its eye-catching colour combination, but missed the mark on the personality front.

This is where the eBussy comes into the picture. The eBussy is a fully-electric van that's built by Electric Brands, and takes a lot of inspiration from the original VW Kombi, and maybe the most innovative vehicle of late.

First of all, the eBussy is offered with both a 'City' and 'Off-road' chassis configuration. Once you've got that choice out of the way, you can choose from 10 different body types including, minivan, flatbed ute, and a tipping dump truck.

The options don't end their either, the driving position can be changed by simply sliding the steering wheel across the dash. The cute '+' and '-' pedals can also be moved in this fashion.

Power comes from 10 kWh battery that reportedly provides 200km on a single charge, but gets boosted by the solar panel-covered roof as well as a regenirative braking system.

Things get even more complicated in the power department, with the four electric motors producing just 14kW, but a massive 1000Nm of torque for hauling those heavy loads.

European sales have reportedly already kicked off, so all we can do is hope that the little eBussy will make it down our way.