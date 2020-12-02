Fully-electric fast Ford: Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition revealed

While it's been a few months since Ford gave the world its first look at the fully-electric Mach-E crossover, a lot of people still aren't fans of Ford calling it a Mustang — and they might never be.

To potentially appease this group, the blue oval has revealed the fastest variant of the Mach-E yet, which comes in the form of the GT Performance Edition.

Thanks to a dual-motor powertrain that draws from the Mach-E's 88kWh battery, this electric Mustang makes 357kW and 859Nm, allowing it to hit 100km/h in a "targeted" 3.5 seconds.

This 0-100km/h time matches the Tesla Model Y Performance, but falls significantly short of the Model X Performance which can complete the same sprint in a mind-bending 2.6 seconds.

Unsurprisingly, this increased performance eats into the Mustang's range, and Ford claims that it will be good for an EPA-estimated range of 378km. This is less than the 480km that Ford claims from the other models.

Straight-line speed wasn't the only thing that Ford was gunning for with this model, though, it gets a set of 19-inch Brembo brakes on the front, and 20-inch wheels that are wrapped in Pirelli rubber.

It also gets Magneride damping in the suspension, which is meant to help the electric Mustang corner like a true Mustang should (without hitting any crowds that is).

In terms of aesthetic upgrades, it gets sports seats from Ford Performance, an aluminium instrument panel, and a "carbonized" grey front grille.

According to Ford, this Performance Edition will be available in America in the second half of 2021, with regular Mach-E sales starting over there later on this month.