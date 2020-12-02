Home / News / Fully-electric fast Ford: Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition revealed

Fully-electric fast Ford: Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition revealed

By Andrew Sluys • 02/12/2020
Search Driven for Ford Mustang for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

While it's been a few months since Ford gave the world its first look at the fully-electric Mach-E crossover, a lot of people still aren't fans of Ford calling it a Mustang — and they might never be. 

To potentially appease this group, the blue oval has revealed the fastest variant of the Mach-E yet, which comes in the form of the GT Performance Edition. 

Click here to view all Ford Mustang listings on DRIVEN

Thanks to a dual-motor powertrain that draws from the Mach-E's 88kWh battery, this electric Mustang makes 357kW and 859Nm, allowing it to hit 100km/h in a "targeted" 3.5 seconds. 

This 0-100km/h time matches the Tesla Model Y Performance, but falls significantly short of the Model X Performance which can complete the same sprint in a mind-bending 2.6 seconds. 

Unsurprisingly, this increased performance eats into the Mustang's range, and Ford claims that it will be good for an EPA-estimated range of 378km. This is less than the 480km that Ford claims from the other models. 

Straight-line speed wasn't the only thing that Ford was gunning for with this model, though, it gets a set of 19-inch Brembo brakes on the front, and 20-inch wheels that are wrapped in Pirelli rubber. 

It also gets Magneride damping in the suspension, which is meant to help the electric Mustang corner like a true Mustang should (without hitting any crowds that is).

In terms of aesthetic upgrades, it gets sports seats from Ford Performance, an aluminium instrument panel, and a "carbonized" grey front grille. 

According to Ford, this Performance Edition will be available in America in the second half of 2021, with regular Mach-E sales starting over there later on this month. 

By Andrew Sluys • 02/12/2020

Tags

Ford Mustang
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Ford Mustang 5.0L Fastback AT 5.0 Coupe Ford Mustang 5.0L Fastback AT 5.0 Coupe
Ford Mustang 5.0L Fastback AT 5.0 Coupe

$117,990

Ford Mustang GT Ford Mustang GT
Ford Mustang GT

$34,990

Ford Mustang 2.3 FastbackSpecifications Ford Mustang 2.3 FastbackSpecifications
Ford Mustang 2.3 FastbackSpecifications

$55,897

Ford Mustang 66 model 289 V8 Ford Mustang 66 model 289 V8
Ford Mustang 66 model 289 V8

$77,990

We Recommend