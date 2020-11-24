Fully loaded Ranger ute heads Ford's first-ever virtual SEMA show

The legendary Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show was cancelled for the first time in its 57-year history in 2020, due to Covid-19. But the industry rallied with an online version this month called SEMA360.

Ford got into the event big time with a two-day virtual event it dubbed Ford Auto Nights. You can watch the video below, which features far too much talking but also some in-depth build information. Fast-forward at will.

The Blue Oval's focus was on fully tricked-up versions of its highest-profile utes and SUVs, including one that will be very familiar to Kiwis: the Ranger.

Ford Auto Nights featured a Ranger XLT Tremor (a US-market model with similar Fox suspension to the NZ Raptor) fully outfitted by the Ford "personalisation team" to cater for everything from mountain biking to kayaking.

Ford also pulled out a brace of Ford Broncos: the MAD Bronco Sport Badlands and the Badlands Sasquatch 2-door concept.

The MAD (a well-known Ford project builder in the US) is designed for "overlanding" adventures, while the Sasquatch showcases the Bronco's modular construction. It can be used as a standard SUV during the week, then converted into an extreme off-roader. To save damage to the standard bodywork, the concept has swappable front and rear guards.

The conventional doors can also be removed and replaced with new "stepover" panels for proper open-air off-roading.

A BDS Suspension customisation of the new F-150 (check it out in the gallery below) combines improved off-roading with the Pro Power Onboard mobile generator, which can be used for both work and leisure in remote locations.

Auto Nights was also another opportunity for Ford to roll out its Mustang Mach-E 1400, a collaboration between Ford Performance and Vaughn Gittin Jr (RTR Vehicles).

The highly modified pure-electric SUV boasts seven electric motors and high downforce. It can be configured for any kind of track activity, from drifting to the drag strip.