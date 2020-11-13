Future classic: Manual, turbocharged Toyota Supra a solid investment

Alongside the new mid-engined Corvette, Toyota's GR Supra was the most highly-anticipated car of 2019, but it's by no means the most iconic car to wear that badge.

That title goes to the Mk4 Supra, which first broke cover back in 1993, and featured very modern styling for its time. It was also equipped with the famed 2JZ-GTE engine.

Due to a multitude of reasons, one being its iconic appearances in the Fast & Furious movie franchise, this Mk4 Supra is held in extremely high regard among Japanese car fans and tuners alike.

This popularity could also be down to the tuning ability of the 2JZ engine, with some examples happily making up to 447kW with a few bolt-on parts added.

In recent times, we have seen values for clean, manual, turbocharged Supras skyrocket over in America, with one example fetching close to $300,000 when it crossed the auction block last year.

Currently listed on DRIVEN is this black RZ that has clocked up just 86,000km since it rolled off the showroom floor back in 1993. And since it's an RZ, it's got the twin-turbo 2JZ as well as being factory manual.

Unfortunately, it looks like this example has been modified, but both the interior and exterior look to be in immaculate condition, so it wouldn't be hard to return it to factory spec.

