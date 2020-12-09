Future classic: This manual HSV GTS might be rarer than hens teeth

When it comes to sought-after Australian classic cars, the Ford Falcon XY GTHO may take the title as the most valauble, but Holden's old Monaro coupes are certainly up there.

While these old Monaros are the ones making headlines, the third-generation cars which were built from 2001-2005 have slowly been appreciating, and are now quite the collector's piece.

Like most V8 Holdens that rolled out of factory, HSV was given a handful to modify, and what resulted was the HSV GTO and GTS (not to be confused with the other four-door GTS of recent times).

Powered by a Callaway C4B V8 making 300kW, the GTS was the more sought-after of the two models, and just recently, a six-speed manual example was listed on DRIVEN.

Like any good Aussie muscle car, the GTS' 5.7-litre V8 sent power exclusively to the rear wheels. Interestingly, a Coupé4 was also built in this time, which used HSV's very first all-wheel drive system.

It's hard to say how many GTS models made it to New Zealand, but we can't imagine that there were many. And considering that this one has three pedals and a stick, it's even rarer.

While the asking price is a dollar shy of the $100K mark, we wouldn't be surprised to see values of these cars soar well into the six-figure region.

