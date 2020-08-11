Gated manual goodness: Is the Lamborghini Gallardo the ultimate driver's car?

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past decade, you would've noticed that manual transmissions are dying a slow death, with fewer and fewer manufacturers choosing to offer cars with three pedals and a stick.

Long before the age of the hypercar, supercar manufacturers such as Lamborghini weren't afraid to throw manual transmissions at the most high-performance models on offer, giving us some of the best cars ever to grace this earth.

While the Lamborghini Gallardo may not be as iconic as the McLaren F1, it falls into a similar category thanks to the fact that it was offered with a manual transmission alongside its screaming V10 engine.

This 5.0-litre power plant is capable of a hefty 390kW and 510Nm, which is sent to all four wheels through the six-speed engine.

Currently listed on DRIVEN is this immaculate black example that has only covered 33,450km since 2004. This could well be the best condition manual-equipped Gallardo in New Zealand.

On the inside, this Gallardo is a lot less reserved with red leather upholstery and red contrast stitching. Arguably the most exciting aspect of this cabin is that glorious gated manual shifter, though.

The Gallardo models were never as sought-after as the V12-powered Murciélago of the 2000s, but it is very possible that these Gallardos will see similar value appreciation going forward.

