Gated manual greatness: Ferrari 328 GTS emerges for sale in NZ

These days, buying a brand new supercar that comes with three pedals is something a lot easier said than done, but in a not-too-distant past, it was the way things went.

Not only were cars like this Ferrari 328 GTS exclusively sold with three pedals and a stick, but they also featured a 'gated manual transmission' which is something to get excited about.

Following in the success of Ferrari's 308, the 328 was the update, and featured a bigger 3.2-litre V8 engine. Looks remained largely the same, but the lines were sharper this time around.

Between 1986 and 1989, Ferrari built a sold a total of 7,412 328 models, split between GTB (coupe) and GTS models with the targa top.

Just recently, a gorgeous red GTS example emerged for in New Zealand, with just over 38,000km on the clock.

According to the listing, this one is the more desirable non-ABS model, meaning that drivers are offered a more manual experience over models with the driving aid equipped.

Click here to view the listing