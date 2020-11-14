General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) is all go for New Zealand

Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) is dead: long live General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV), which has at last launched in Australia and New Zealand.

GMSV has kicked off with 50 dealerships, including the following for NZ: Giltrap GMSV (Newmarket, Auckland), Manukau GMSV (Auckland), Ebbett Hamilton GMSV, Robertson GMSV (Palmerston North), Johnston Ebbett GMSV (Wellington) and Blackwells GMSV (Christchurch).

We know exactly what you’re thinking: C8 Corvette. Yes, the new mid-engined monster will definitely be launched in NZ under GMSV, but you’ll have to think about it a bit later. It’ll be a Kiwi starter for “late 2021”, says the company.

Instead, GMSV will start in a familiar place: with the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 launched back in March by HSV. The product path remains the same for GMSV as HSV: the trucks are imported into Australia and “remanufactured” into right-hand drive by Walkinshaw Automotive Group, including more than 500 unique parts.

Whether the GMSV Silverado will kick off with the tail end of the previous HSV product or launch with an updated model the company will not say at this stage. Pricing and specification for what GMSV is calling the “2021 Silverado” is yet to be announced.

“We believe there is significant opportunity in Australia and NZ for our iconic North American Vehicles to compete in niche segments,” says Joanna Stogiannis, director of GMSV.

“We know that customers are eager to see what other products we will add to our portfolio. We will continue to identify opportunities to add to vehicles where we see the chance to compete in niche segments in Australia and NZ.”