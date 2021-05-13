Genesis' new G70 Shooting Brake might be the best-looking wagon in the world

There are no two ways about it; wagons are seriously cool. But with so many SUVs filling line-ups around the world, brands are moving away from these low-slung baggage-haulers.

Among the few brands dedicated to wagons is Genesis, Hyundai's luxury off-shoot, and this new G70 Shooting Brake looks nothing short of spectacular.

In terms of size, Genesis is obviously going for the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class market with this G70 wagon, as its got identical dimensions to the sedan version.

Obviously, the extended roofline opens up more space at the rear for luggage, and the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats only help to extend this usable space.

In terms of design, it looks extremely similar to the G70 sedan, with the same front bumper and headlights. At the rear, new slim taillights now protrude into the tailgate, and it gets a diffuser below the bumper.

In terms of engines, Genesis is yet to reveal any information, but we can imagine that it'll get the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four and twin-turbo 3.3-litre V6 as the sedan.

As for local availiblity of this gorgeous wagon, Hyundai New Zealand sent this in response to our query:

"We are still in the process of assessing the introduction of the Genesis brand and products into New Zealand."