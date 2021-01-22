Gerald Wiegert, creator of America's Vector supercar dies aged 76

Supercars like the Lamborghini Countach or the Lotus Esprit probably come to mind when you think of the iconic wedge shape. But what about America's very own wedge, the Vector W8?

While it's not the most known supercar in modern times, the Vector made quite an impact on the world's supercar market back in the day, but unfortunately, the company's creator, Gerald "Jerry" Wiegert has passed away at 76.

First founding the company in 1971, it was dubbed "Vehicle Design Force," but after partnering with Hollywood movie car expert Lee Brown, it was later changed to Vector Motors.

While the Vector W8 was short-lived, its space-age design was quite a talking point meaning that its debut back in 1989 received worldwide press coverage.

Alongside this awesome aesthetic, the W8 also came with a 389km/h top speed promise as well as a 0-100km/h claim of just 3.9-seconds, which were both extremely bold claims back in the early 90s.

Power came from a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V8 mounted in the middle of the supercar, and it made a ridiculous 466kW and 880Nm. The fact that it was sent to the rear wheels exclusively made traction a rather large issue.

Normally, the car would run on 8psi of boost, but if customers wanted even more of a wild ride, this could be dialled up to a hefty 14psi, bringing the power output up to an unheard-of 900kW.

Just 17 customer cars were delivered by Vector Motors, as well as two W8 prototypes being produced. The company was taken over by Megatech in 1995, which then went on to build the M12.