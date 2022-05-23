Home / News / German farm owner saves fuel money with horse-drawn carriage

German farm owner saves fuel money with horse-drawn carriage

By NZ Herald • 23/05/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Stephanie Kirchner's journey to work has got longer but, she says, cheaper: she has left her SUV at home and switched to real horsepower.

Stud farm owner and horse trainer Kirchner, 33, says she decided "it can't go on like this" after fuel prices jumped following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Since I also suspected hay harvesting and everything else will become much, much more expensive, we said, 'we have to save a little money'," she says.

So she has switched to travelling roughly 6 kilometres from her home in western Germany by horse-drawn carriage. That turns a one-way trip from 10-15 minutes to as much as an hour.

READ MORE

But Kirchner calculates that, given how much fuel her Toyota SUV consumes, she saves about €250 ($390) per month if she can use horsepower every day.

Her carriage, drawn by two horses, is popular with children and some others. But "of course humanity is hectic and then some people are annoyed if they can't get past me fast enough", Kircher says.

She acknowledges that her answer to rising fuel prices isn't for everyone.

"I can't put a horse in a parking garage," she says. "I think a lot more horse riders would do it if opportunities were created for the horses."

- NZ Herald

By NZ Herald • 23/05/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Mitsubishi Outlander 7 Seater 2.4 2WD SAVE $9000 RUNOUT Mitsubishi Outlander 7 Seater 2.4 2WD SAVE $9000 RUNOUT
Mitsubishi Outlander 7 Seater 2.4 2WD SAVE $9000 RUNOUT

$34,740

Maserati Levante Gransport Facelift Q4 Maserati Levante Gransport Facelift Q4
Maserati Levante Gransport Facelift Q4

$144,995

BMW 325i BMW 325i
BMW 325i

$12,995

BMW 116i SPORT REAR CAMERA BMW 116i SPORT REAR CAMERA
BMW 116i SPORT REAR CAMERA

$17,995

We Recommend