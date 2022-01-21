German government condemns Bugatti Chiron's 417kmh Autobahn blat

The Autobahn in Germany is known for it's unrestricted sections, which allow drivers to set their own pace - no matter how fast. Although, apparently you can go too fast.

Earlier this week, a video went viral of a Bugatti Chiron exceeding 400kmh and almost hitting it's top speed of 420kmh. It was passing other traffic along the Autobahn, as shown on the video which was posted to YouTube by Radim Passer, a Czech citizen who according to Forbes, has a net worth equivalent to $460 million.

According to Passer, the video was filmed in July 2021 on a stretch of the highway from Berlin to Hannover, which he claims has a 10km straight with good visibility. It's here, that Passer truly lets rip, tapping into the quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre V16 which produces 1,102 kW and 1,599 Nm of torque. He almost reached the vehicles ridiculous top speed of 420kmh.

The video has been all over the internet lately, and it quickly came to the attention of Germany's Transport Ministry, who released a statement saying it "rejects any behaviour in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering road users."

"All road users must abide by the rules of the road traffic regulations," it continued, adding a passage from Germany's road law saying "anyone participating in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, endangered or obstructed or inconvenienced more than is unavoidable under the circumstances."

It's obvious that the driver's behaviour could have endangered himself and those around him on the road, and apparently, the German Transport Ministry agrees.

Autobahn preservationists can't be too happy about this either, as they've lost ground in recent years to those seeking to put speed limits in place on the highway. German four-time Formula One champion, Sebastian Vettel, believes that speed limits are inevitable.