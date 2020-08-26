German tuner gives Porsche's fully-electric Taycan an Instagram-worthy look

If you have the cash for a Porsche Taycan lying around, you wouldn't care too much about anyone else's opinion, so this kit for the German brand's painfully-fast EV makes perfect sense.

Prior Design, the company behind this styling kit, is known for work with other German brands such as BMW, Audi, and AMG, turning regular road cars into DTM-inspired speed machines.

Click here to view all Porsche listings on DRIVEN

For the Taycan kit, the company stuck with this DTM aesthetic, and have made the electric Porsche wider, lower, and have given it an extremely questionable fixed rear wing.

This new kit measures 60mm wider at the front, 100mm wider at the rear, and manages to tuck the massive 22-inch wheels beneath the guards. It's worth noting that this kit can be ordered without the guards for those thinking its a little too wide.

Prior Design made no mention of performance upgrades to this Taycan Turbo S, so we can safely assume that the powertrain is fully standard. Not that it needs to be any faster, though.

In stock form, this Taycan Turbo S will do 0-100km/h in just 2.6-seconds before topping out at 260km/h. To put that into perspective, that's on par with most hypercars on sale right now.

Two electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles work in unison to make a hefty 550kW and 1,050Nm of torque, and a range of 309km is possible on one charge.

Unsurprisingly, all this performance comes at a pretty steep cost, with the base model 4S starting at $203,990, and the range-topping Turbo S starting at a massive $366,900.