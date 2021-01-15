German tuning firm pumps Toyota's tiny GR Yaris up to 231kW

And so the race is on with the Toyota GR Yaris: not around a circuit or gravel road, but among the world's tuning firms to see who can boost the pocket-rocket by the most.

The GR Yaris already makes 200kW/360Nm from its 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine in the top-specification trim offered in New Zealand. You could argue it doesn't really need any more.

But German specialist DTE has pumped that up to 231kW with a management chip it calls PowerControl X (that's 310bhp for people who watch too much YouTube and think horsepower is a thing we use in NZ). Torque also increases a mighty 45Nm to 405Nm.

DTE says PowerControl X uses "multi-map technology" to adjust the engine in real time, also offering an app that allows the driver to switch between Sport, Dynamic and Efficiency modes from the cockpit. The app also offers data on boost pressure, intake manifold pressure and acceleration.

According to the company's website, PowerControl X costs around NZ$940.

If you really want to go all out you can add the configurable PedalBox (NZ$400), which DTE says improves throttle response for "extra kick when starting and overtaking".