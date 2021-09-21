Get your kids their very own child-sized Aston Martin DB5!

Is your 5 year old dreaming of driving their own Aston Martin?

Perhaps not. But, they can do it anyway!

There's now a kid-sized 007 Aston Martin DB5 with working gadgets! The Little Car Company has teamed up with EON Productions to make this special-edition build a reality.

Thanks to the famous Bond movies, the Aston Martin DB5 has easily become one of the most famous movie cars of all time. As you'd expect, getting your hands on one of the cars from the films would set you back millions. So maybe a smaller version for the kids is a more viable option!

To celebrate the launch of the new 007 film No Time To Die, the Little Car Company has built a Aston Martin DB5 that comes complete with working gadgets like 007's car on the silver screen.

Don't worry adults, while you may not 'exactly' fit, I'm sure you could take it for a little joyride yourself.

This project is a continuation of previous work on child-sized DB5s by the Little Car Company. The No Time To Die edition of the DB5 Junior is capable of a top speed of almost 75kph and 130 kilometers of range, powered by a 16kW electric motor. Thankfully, a range of drive modes are available to limit performance. Meaning, your child doesn't need 007 driving skills from day one.

But the real magic lies in the special features that make this a proper Bond car. All the gadgets are controlled from a secret switch panel hidden in the passenger door trim.

Your child can escape real or imagined enemies with the in-built smoke system, creating an obscuring cloud behind the vehicle. There's also the famous switchable number-plates, updated for the modern world with a LCD screen instead of the classic revolving assembly.

The headlights can also be retracted to reveal a pair of Gatling cannons that can be 'fired' at the press of a button. As it's a car built for children and not the real James Bond, the guns don't actually fire, but do project a convincing noise and flashing lights.

Excitingly, there's also a skid mode intended to allow your little speedster to replicate the donuts seen in the No Time To Die trailer. Everyone loves a bit of circle work, so we expect this feature to be very popular with the lucky kids that get behind the wheel.

The vehicles come complete with real Brembo disc brakes, Bilstein coilovers, and Smiths instruments on the dash.

What's more this model is considered "an authentic Aston Martin model" so owners are granted automatic membership to the Aston Martin Owners Club.

Prices start at £90,000 (approx $175,245 NZD), so your little 007s might need to save up their pocket money for a wee while if they want to get their sticky fingers on one of these babies.

But hey, Christmas is just around the corner. Right?