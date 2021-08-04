Giulia GTAm: Five Alfa Romeo super sedans confirmed for NZ

Late last year, Alfa Romeo whipped the covers off a pair of Giulia Quadrifoglios that pushed that boat out with the high-performance sedans further than ever before.

It's because they were wearing the 'GTA' and GTAm' badges, which are only reserved for the most hard-core models in the Italian brand's line-up.

Click here to view all Alfa Romeo Giulia listings on DRIVEN

These cars wear these badges for good reason, as power from the Ferrari-derived twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 gets pushed up to 396kW, and a hefty exterior makeover that adds even more aggression.

On the GTAm, the ante is upped even more, with a massive carbon fibre wing at the rear, a roll cage in place of the rear seats, and a set of racing harnesses that come standard. Epic stuff!

When this GTA paring was first unveiled, Alfa Romeo stated that just 500 would be built, which led to the assumption that we'd miss out on these monsters in this part of the world.

Around two months ago, it was confirmed that Australia would be getting an allocation, and considering that Ateco Group handles Alfa Romeo distribution on both sides of the Tasman, we figured the wheels were in motion.

Just yesterday, it was confirmed by Alfa Romeo New Zealand that five two-seater Giulia Quadrifoglio GTAm models will be arriving next year, all pre-sold to customers.

"Each of the vehicles come with the exclusive experience pack including personalised race helmet and racing suit, Goodwool car cover and Certificate of Authenticity."

Pricing is reportedly yet to be confirmed for this model in New Zealand, but given that the GTAm will set buyers back around AUD$288,000 over the ditch, we can imagine that they'd be in the NZ$300,000 region.