Global chip shortage means 2.2m fewer cars this year so far

The global microchip shortage is still affecting the automotive industry quite heavily, with dealers on a global scale struggling with supply issues.

Reports are that millions of cars aren't even reaching production, with an ongoing tally conducted by AutoForecast Solutions (AFS) calculating that the industry is short of more than 2.2 million cars worldwide for the year so far.

The figure is up 10 percent from the AFS's previous year-to-date tally, and it doesn't look good for the rest of the year.

AFS estimates that the majority of this is due to North American assembly plants, with around 88 percent (or 205,200 units) of the 234,200 vehicles added to the tally being cars and utes that were supposed to be produced in these North American plants.

The estimated total of North American-produced vehicles that haven't been built so far this year is a whopping 780,800 units.

But things are looking grimmer in Europe, which has an estimated production loss of 794,100 vehicles.

107,300 units in China have also fallen victim to the microchip shortage. There's also a loss of 437,900 in the rest of Asia, 98,200 in South America, and 12,000 units in the Middle East and Africa.

Globally, 2,230,400 total units haven't made it to production this year due to the chip shortage, and AFS predicts that the total accumulation will rise to 3,040,861 by the end of 2022.

But the company also predicts that the auto industry could be over the worst of it. We're only 6 months into the year, and we've already lost 2,230,400 units, but this figure will only rise of 810,461 for the remaining 6 months. This is actually an increase in production by about 36 percent.

Will more cars start to become available to buyers? Only time will tell. But, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.