GM and Honda to join forces and build EVs together

Alliances in the automotive world are nothing new, and the age of the electric vehicle has seen the likes of VW and Ford team up, as well as Fiat Chrysler joining forces with PSA Groupe in the name of development.

General Motors and Honda is the latest unlikely allegiance to form, but it makes sense considering that both brands have been slow to move into the electric vehicle segment, and still don't seem sold on the idea.

This partnership will see Honda in charge of the exteriors and interiors of the new vehicles, while General Motors will take care of the chassis and electric power trains.

Just last month, GM showcased this Ultium battery technology, which is capable of 19 different battery and drive-unit configurations. It is set to be debuted in a new all-electric Cadillac SUV.

In terms of the joint vehicles, these will use a Honda nameplate, and incorporate GM's OnStar security and safety services. The American brand's advanced hands-free driver assistance technology will also be available on select models.

These vehicles will be built at GM plants around America, and sales are expected to kick off somewhere around 2024 in the US and Canadian markets.

Before then, we'd expect to see deliveries of Honda and GM's individual electric projects which include the incredibly cute Honda e, and the revived Hummer.

Unfortunately, it doesn't sounds like the Honda e is ever going to make it to the New Zealand market, and we haven't got high hopes for the Cybertruck-rivalling Hummer to be sold here either, but who knows what will happen with that thing.

Both of these vehicles are quite niche, and somewhat reflect both brand's apprehensiveness towards the electric vehicle movement. Honda's CEO Takahiro Hachigo was recently quoted saying that he doesn't believe that EVs will "become mainstream anytime soon."