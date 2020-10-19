GM reveals Corvette deposits placed with Holden dealers don't guarantee a car

Chevrolet's C8 Corvette is one of the most ground-breaking cars to come from the US, not only thanks to its incredible performance and mid-mounted engine, but also the price point that it's offered at in America.

When it was first announced to be offered in a right-hand drive layout, Holden dealers on both sides of the Tasman opened up their order books, and started taking deposits from enthusiastic customers.

Unfortunately, just a couple of months later, GM pulled the plug on Holden, leaving most of Australia and New Zealand in the dark about what's going to happen with the brand let alone these new Corvettes.

By the sounds of the new GMSV (General Motors Special Vehicles) outfit, the Corvette will still be coming down to New Zealand and Australian markets, but those who have already put down a deposit with a local will have to seek a refund.

This is because General Motors' closure of Holden's dealership network took down the ordering process with it, meaning that all new orders will have to go officially through GMSV.

Another issue lies in the fact that some dealers took deposits for the new Corvette, but these same dealers may not be included in the new GMSV network, leaving them unable to follow through on the order.

“We understand that some customers may have already placed deposits with Holden dealers,” GMSV said. “Unfortunately, deposits will not guarantee your purchase of a Corvette when they arrive towards the end of next year and we recommended that all dealers refund these deposits, while we finalize the ordering process.”

On top of this, it has been reported that only 250-300 right-hand drive Corvettes have been allocated for Australia in 2021. We're assuming that New Zealand is also included in that allocation, meaning that it might be rather difficult to actually get your hands on one.