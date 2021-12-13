GM won't do vertical infotainment screens: Here's why

Vehicle interior designs are always changing and evolving. When infotainment screens started getting larger and larger, some automakers (namely Tesla) started playing around with positioning, shape, orientation, and even the integration of the screen itself.

One of the latest trends being vertical infotainment screens. But this is a trend that GM isn't too keen to get involved in.

General Motors is sticking with the horizontal design for its infotainment screens, and currently, there are no plans to change that.

“Our full-size trucks currently use horizontal screens to reinforce our design philosophy built around width and spaciousness,” GM’s Director, Interiors Design Chris Hilts says. “For example, we can accommodate a first-row centre occupant without sacrificing the large, premium display.”

From a safety perspective, a screen that's easy to glance at while driving is important. Anything that takes your gaze off the road for too long can be hazardous when driving.

So perhaps GM is on to something here, while its brands are focusing on keeping the middle seat free with its horizontal screens, it may also offer a higher level of safety.