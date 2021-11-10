GMSV celebrates first birthday following Holden's closure

It's been a year since the demise of Holden, but the team at GM Specialty Vehicles has celebrated a special milestone today - the first anniversary of the new business.

“GMSV officially launched on November 10 last year and it’s certainly been 12-months quite unlike any other,” says Director of GMSV Australia and New Zealand, Joanne Stogiannis.

“We’ve experienced Covid-19 related challenges on both sides of the Tasman, some disruptions due to semi-conductor issues and also a global demand on shipping which has caused some sleepless nights, but when I pause to reflect on the past year I’m incredibly proud of our small team and what we’ve been able to achieve."

“Together with our business partners and dealer network, we have developed the foundations of what has every opportunity to become a very successful operation, one which brings the very best GM product to customers in Australia and New Zealand.”

The GMSV story started in November 2020 with the official launch of the new brand, the debut of a new logo and introduction of a new model portfolio consisting of Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Premium, LT Trail Boss and Silverado Heavy Duty LTZ Premium - as well as the first-ever factory manufactured right-hand-drive Corvette.

Over the past 12-months, 1869 new Silverado’s have found homes in Australia and New Zealand, with demand for the Silverado truck range continuing to grow.

Orders for the right-hand-drive C8 Corvette opened in June, with all GMSV dealers in Australia and New Zealand selling out of their initial allocation in record time.

“Interest and excitement for the C8 Corvette is absolutely phenomenal, I’ve never witnessed the same level of passion and desire for a new model in almost 25-years of involvement in the motor industry,” says Stogiannis.

“I know there were a lot of people who were disappointed to miss out on the first batch of cars, but I’m pleased to reconfirm there will be additional allocations of the C8 for performance enthusiasts in Australia and New Zealand.”

And, to cap off what has already been a memorable year, was the recent confirmation that the 2023 Model Year Corvette Z06 will be coming Down Under as a right-hand-drive model.

“I’m thrilled with what we’ve achieved in a short amount of time and look forward to welcoming more fans to the GMSV family as we embark on year two,” says Stogiannis.

“With the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions, we’re finally able to have some greater visibility around our product and intend to get it out and about for people to see.”