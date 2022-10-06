GO Rentals, first Rental Car company in NZ to offer fleet of the new Tesla Model Y

Electric Vehicles are proving popular for people steering clear of a gas-guzzling, but local companies have had to contend with supply chain delays in getting these new cars onto the road.

James Dalglish, GO Rentals Chief Operating Officer, says the company is thrilled to be adding at least nine Tesla Model Y EVs to its fleet.

Tesla Model Ys can be rented now at Auckland Airport, but are soon to be available at all GO Rentals locations later this year, including Auckland City, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown and Nelson (excluding Waiheke).

"As travel opens up and we head into Summer, we are pleased to be expanding our options of how locals and International visitors can enjoy travelling around the country, the Tesla Y is a phenomenal model to offer our customers.

There are plenty of advantages in opting for an EV - and not just to protect the planet. You don't have to fill it up on return! Charging using the Tesla supercharger network is super-efficient. You can get from 20% to 80% in about 30mins if the battery is preconditioned," Dalglish says.

John Osborne, Director of GO Rentals says: "We want a sustainable world. With more than 85 percent of the power in New Zealand being renewable energy, EVs are a fantastic option for the Kiwi public."

Tesla claims that the Rear-Wheel-Drive model Y manages up to 455km from a single charge of its 57.5KWh battery (based on WLTP testing standard) and can go from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds.

The Tesla Model Y will have connectivity to the GO Rentals Mobile app. This will allow all GO Rentals customers to have access to functions like remote lock/unlock, the horn, the lights, and monitoring the battery percentage.

The environmental benefits behind EV uptake are evident, GO Rentals says. Road transport pollution is responsible for over 20% of all CO2 emissions caused by humans. GO Rentals says EVs reduce harmful vehicle emissions by up to 30% when operating with electricity generated from fossil fuels, and this figure grows beyond 70% when using renewable energy sources.

A survey conducted by financial site Finder revealed 45 per cent of New Zealanders would consider buying an electric vehicle as their next car. 56 per cent of Gen Z would consider an EV, followed by 51 per cent of Millennials and 44 per cent of Gen X.

Tesla’s Model Y compact-SUV was the star of New Zealand’s September new-car sales: it was the top-selling vehicle overall for the month with 1502 registrations, ahead of the Ford Ranger (1043) and Toyota Hilux (989).