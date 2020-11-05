Going big: New Nissan Navara revealed with bold looks and fresh tech

First Nissan announced the 'NEXT' plan, then it changed its logo alongside announcing the brand's first fully-electric Ariya SUV, now it's the Navara's turn to be updated.

Unsurprisingly, this new Navara has followed in the aesthetic footsteps of its American cousin, the Titan, adding a large front grille and headlights, as well as looking more like a truck as a whole.

Like many manufacturers in the ute segment, Nissan has been working hard to cram as much safety equipment into this new ute as possible, while still retaining its off-road ability and overall reliability.

“We packaged the new model with a full set of advanced technologies to ensure enhanced dynamic performance on- and off-road, as well as safety and comfort ushering in a new age of toughness, tech, and peace of mind,” said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s chief operating officer.

According to Nissan, it was gunning for a more "tough" and "athletic" look with this new Navara, something that they have nailed by bringing the Titan's looks down under.

Under the Navara's new skin, it's still the same ute as what we're used to, with most of the range making use of the 2.3-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Both manual and auto transmission options will be offered when it goes on sale.

Nissan highlights the fact that this updated Navara has a "best-in-class" towing payload capacity of 1.2-tonnes, eclipsing the "1-tonne ute" moniker for the segment it sits in. We presume that it's towing capacity has remained at 3,500kg.

When it comes to safety tech, this new Navara has it all. Forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, and a driver alertness system are all packaged into the updated ute.

On the inside, Nissan has attempted to make its ute as passenger-friendly as possible, with upgrades to the rear seat shape, as well as a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Like the outgoing model, this system comes with Apple Carplay and Android Auto capabilities.