'Gone in 60 Seconds' trademark holder seizes YouTuber's 2015 Ford Mustang Build

If you are the world's biggest fan of Gone in 60 Seconds and were dreaming of one day building a replica of Eleanor, the 1967 Ford Mustang that took a starring role, we've got some bad news for you.

It turns out that the widow of the late H.B. Halicki, who directed the 1974 film, holds the trademarks to that car, and makes no secret of her willingness to defend it though her company Eleanor Licensing LLC.

Unfortunately for YouTuber B is for Build, the 2015 Ford Mustang GT that he was planning to turn into an Eleanor replica, falls right into that area, and has since had the car confiscated.

While it might seem like a bizarre trademark to pursue, Halicki also went after the great Carroll Shelby upon the release of the Gone in 60 Seconds remake. Despite the fact that the car didn't look anything like the original 1971 Mustang Fastback, the customer builds that he attempted to seel infringed on her trademark.

Incredibly, it ended up being ruled that any Mustang named Eleanor, or reportedly tied to the movie franchise is property of Halicki. "It doesn’t matter if it was a bus called Eleanor,” her lawyer said. "The magic was the name, and that was the thing [Shelby] tried to get."

Unfortunately for Chris from B is for Build, his build falls under this category, so alongside losing the Mustang, every video was taken down about it.

The Drive reached out to Chris, and asked for comment on the matter: "I do know that I can give my opinion on the team at gonein60seconds.com and tell you they are terrible people, parading around as car people, [with] a history of being lawsuit-happy dickheads."

Click here to view Ford Mustangs listed on DRIVEN.