Good samaritan saves stranger's prized Mazda RX-7 from rising floodwaters

While 2020 has been a year that has tested the majority of the planet's population, there are still stories out there that may restore some faith in humanity, like this one out of America.

According to a recent report, a man in Mississippi decided to spring into action when he saw a picture of an RX-7 getting dangerously close to being flooded by rising waters.

While he had no idea as to who the owner was, Austin Owens wasn't going to sit around and watch his dream car be overcome by water in the nearby parking garage, so set about rescuing it.

Owens shot over to a nearby hardware store to purchase a bunch of cinderblocks which he loaded into his truck alongside a floor jack. He then drove through heavy floodwaters in order to get back to the casino.

According to Owens, a Ferrari 360 was also parked in the flooded garage at the time of the flood, but the owners managed to load this up on a truck before the water overcame it.

It turned out that the Ferrari owner was the RX7's owner's brother, and the two hatched a plan to return a grab the Mazda.

A couple of days later, the owner of the Mazda RX-7 appeared in a Facebook group and explained why his car was parked in the garage in the first place. Ironically, ha was trying to protect it from the rain as a serious boot leak meant that it couldn't be left outside.

Despite worldwide praise for his selfless act, Owens has stayed humble about the experience, hoping that someone would do the same for him.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a hero by any means,” Owens said in an interview with WLOX. “I would hope that if I had a car of that stature hiding in a parking garage with a tropical storm that somebody would reach out and try to do something to get it off the ground.”