Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022, gallery part 2

Saturday, at the 29th annual Goodwood Festival of Speed is done, and what a huge day of motoring and motorsport. As a guest of Porsche, we covered unveiling of the 963 Le Mans racer, and a large gallery of our travels throughout Friday, in part 1.

Today (Saturday) we focused on rally cars, and visited the rally stage, following a steep, 90-minute walk from the hillclimb start, up the deceptively steep hill, past the off-road section, the new Ford Ranger Raptor, all the way to the high point of Lord March’s estate, located 90 mins south of London, where rally nirvana proved to be the home of classics old and new.

Alister McRae was seen giving his late-brother’s Ford Focus a run through the rally stage, among a handful of his and other rally cars, including the Group B Ford Escort RS1700, while back down the bottom, in the pits, was a selection of Group B and Group A machinery gathered like nowhere else in the world.

We don’t have a chance of covering even five percent of what’s on show, offer and display at Goodwood, but here’s a gallery from our Saturday walk-around.

One of the day’s highlights was the wickedly fast run by the McMurtry hillclimb prototype, setting the second-fastest time of all time, of 40.056 seconds. He looks likely of setting the outright fastest time tomorrow/Sunday in the twin-motor EV with fan for added downforce. The way this thing piles on speed is simply awesome and noticeably quicker than anything else on the hillclimb, though the Ford Supervan and Travis Pastrana’s Subaru both come close.

Check out the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed livestream for Sunday, the fourth and final day of the 2022 event, running until 6pm London time (-11 hours).

