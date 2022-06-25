Home / News / Goodwood Festival of Speed, gallery part 1: bucket list ticking with Porsche

Goodwood Festival of Speed, gallery part 1: bucket list ticking with Porsche

By Dean Evans • 25/06/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Porsche's motorsport heroes, with the new 963
Porsche's motorsport heroes, with the new 963

DRIVEN is on the ground at the 29th running of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Road, race, rally, Formula, motorbikes, EVs, wickedly fast and immersed in a history of motoring and motorsport, Porsche is our host for this year’s event and today unveiled the 2023 Le Mans challenger, the 963.

Check out our gallery and to keep track of the event this weekend, see the Goodwood FOS livestream, see DRIVEN’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Add it you your bucket list, if you haven’t already – it’s motoring mecca.

More to come from Goodwood and Porsche over the coming days.

By Dean Evans • 25/06/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Supercharged Autobiography Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Supercharged Autobiography
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Supercharged Autobiography

$89,995

Toyota Yaris ZR 1.5P/10CVT Toyota Yaris ZR 1.5P/10CVT
Toyota Yaris ZR 1.5P/10CVT

$29,990

Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 Double Cab Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 Double Cab
Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 Double Cab

$55,995

Toyota Land Cruiser 4.5L Turbo Diesel 4WD VX Wagon Toyota Land Cruiser 4.5L Turbo Diesel 4WD VX Wagon
Toyota Land Cruiser 4.5L Turbo Diesel 4WD VX Wagon

$64,950

We Recommend